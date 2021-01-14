Washington Sundar set to make his Test debut against Australia
Published
Washington Sundar is all set to make his Test debut when the series decider gets underway at the ‘Gabba’, Brisbane on Friday.Both teams are locked 1-1Full Article
Published
Washington Sundar is all set to make his Test debut when the series decider gets underway at the ‘Gabba’, Brisbane on Friday.Both teams are locked 1-1Full Article
All the action on day four of the fourth and final test between Australia and India. Test rookies Shardul Thakur and Washington..
All-rounder Washington Sundar made Test debut for India and called it "dream come true". "Last 24 hours had been amazing for me. It..