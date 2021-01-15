Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides after presidency

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Donald Trump plans to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the morning of Joe Biden's inauguration, where several current White House staff are expected to work for him or his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, after his presidency, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump intends to live at the Palm Beach resort, the people said, though some of his future neighbours are trying to stop him from taking up permanent residence. In Washington, the State Department extended an invitation to Biden and his wife, Jill, to stay at Blair House, a historic home...