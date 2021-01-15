North Korea has unveiled a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile that state media described as "the world's most powerful weapon". Several of the missiles were displayed at a parade overseen by leader Kim...Full Article
North Korea unveils new submarine-launched missile
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Taking Flight: China, Japan, And South Korea Get Aircraft Carriers – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Felix K. Chang*
Many naval theorists have heralded the end of the aircraft-carrier era.[1] They argue that the..
-
North Korea parades new submarine-launched missile
IndiaTimes
-
North Korea parades new ballistic missiles
Deutsche Welle
-
NKorea Shows Off New Sub-Launched Ballistic Missiles
Newsmax
-
Global SONAR Systems Market – European region is expected to fuel the growth of the SONAR system market - by PMI
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
N Korea's leader admits economic plan failed
Reuters - Politics
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goals "on almost every sector" as he kicked..