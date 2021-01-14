(CNN)Siegfried Fischbacher, an illusionist known for working with exotic cats as one half of Siegfried & Roy, has died from pancreatic cancer, according to his publicist Dave Kirvin. He was 81. Fischbacher's longtime professional partner and friend, Roy Horn, died in May from complications caused by Covid-19 at the age of 75. The pair rose from war-torn Germany to become world-renowned stars of stage, film and television by combining their spectacular illusions with rare animals. For...Full Article
Siegfried Fischbacher, illusionist of Siegfried & Roy, dead at 81
