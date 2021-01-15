Boris Johnson part of ‘boy’s club’ pushing parliament ‘backwards,’ says Amber Rudd

Boris Johnson is perpetuating a “boys club” atmosphere in parliament, according to the former Tory home secretary Amber Rudd, who said the prime minister has a “sort of language which he’s quite rightly nervous of using in front of women”. Ms Rudd, who served under Theresa May before resigning over the Windrush scandal, also said PM was going “backwards” on women being promoted in politics. The former cabinet minister said she quit Mr Johnson's top team as work and pensions secretary in...