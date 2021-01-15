JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa on Friday delayed the start to its new school year by two weeks to Feb. 15, in order to prevent schools becoming transmission centers for COVID-19, as new cases have hovered around 20,000 a day for the past week. School was out for about a third of last year, when South Africa was in the grip of its first wave of coronavirus infections. The...Full Article
As COVID-19 rages, South Africa delays new school year until mid-Feb
