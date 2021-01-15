Toyota to pay record $238m fine for decade of US emissions violations

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - Toyota Motor is set to pay a US$180 million (S$238 million) fine for long-standing violations of the Clean Air Act, the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan announced on Thursday (Jan 14), the largest civil penalty ever levied for a breach of federal emissions-reporting requirements. From about 2005 to 2015, the global automaker systematically failed to report defects that interfered with how its cars controlled tailpipe emissions, violating standards designed to protect public health and the environment from harmful air pollutants, according to a complaint filed in Manhattan. Toyota managers and staff in Japan knew about the practice but failed to stop it, and the...