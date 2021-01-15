The family of convicted Lockerbie bomber Abdelbasset al Megrahi say they are "heartbroken" after a posthumous appeal to clear his name over the 1988 attack was rejected.Full Article
Appeal against conviction of Lockerbie bomber Abdelbasset al Megrahi rejected
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland’s High Court
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, was found guilty but his family have made a posthumous appeal against his conviction.