Liverpool vs. Manchester United: The eight greatest matches in one of England's most historic rivalries

Welcome to Benge's Premier League Table. Every week James Benge will be ranking something, anything, in the Premier League as he breaks down everything from the nerdiest tactics to the best kits, to the worst haircuts. This week, he assesses the most likely winners of individual awards come the end of the season. Manchester United and Liverpool is as intense a rivalry as any in the English game. An enmity between two cities, ignited by the opening of the Manchester Ship Canal in 1894, which robbed Liverpool's Merseyside docks of significant port fees, has been played out on the football pitch in exhilarating fashion by the two most successful teams in this country's history. "As a young...