James Harden blockbuster trade reaction, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum’s historic night, rookie ladder, next on trade block: NBA news and notes

James Harden’s wish was finally granted on Wednesday, when the Houston Rockets traded the disgruntled star to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster that practically featured too many moving parts to count. The mammoth swap of players and future draft picks also included the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers and required Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs to change teams. The biggest development, of course, is that the Nets now feature the star-studded trio of Kevin Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving. On paper, it’s an incredible and dynamic Big Three that instantly elevates the Nets to the top of the Eastern Conference. In...