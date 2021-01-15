Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol wearing a mask raps his gavel at a meeting in its Seoul building, Friday. Yonhap Korea's central bank on Friday held its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, as the fallout from a third wave of the new coronavirus hurt the scope of maintaining an economic recovery. As widely expected, the...Full Article
Bank of Korea keeps key rate at record low as pandemic persists
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-20
You might like
More coverage
5am-2021-01-19
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-01-19
President Trump Delivers Farewell Address To The Nation
Eurasia Review
AS Tallinna Vesi's operational perfomance during 2020
GlobeNewswire