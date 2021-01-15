“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho has been selected as jury president of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, organizers said Friday. The Oscar-winner will preside over seven jurors to hand out the...Full Article
‘Parasite’s’ Bong Joon Ho to head Venice Film Festival jury
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
OPUS Pictures' New Title 'The Swordsman' Starring 'Jang Hyuk' Released in South Korea
PR Newswire Asia
SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Parasite's Oscar win in the 2020 Academy Award for best picture, Korean..
The 15 best movies on Hulu that you can stream right now
Business Insider
-
Parasite moves in on Netflix
Bangkok Post
-
Intro for May 26, 2020
Lainey Gossip
You might like
More coverage
Bong Joon Ho to Release ‘Parasite’ Storyboards as Graphic Novel
The Wrap
Bong Joon Ho will release a book of illustrations presented as a graphic novel of his complete storyboards for his Best..