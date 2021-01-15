President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been...Full Article
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Security ramped up in preparations for Inauguration
FOX 4 Now Florida
Security is ramped up in preparation for Inauguration Day.
You might like
More coverage
Watchdog to probe DOJ response to Capitol riot
Reuters - Politics
The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog will review how the FBI and other law enforcement agencies prepared and responded..