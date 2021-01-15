(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as it released some of the cash it had built up against coronavirus-driven loan losses, although the bank cautioned that demand for loans was likely to remain sluggish this year. For most of last year, Main Street lenders were grappling with the economic fallout of the pandemic, setting aside tens of billions of dollars to cover potential loan defaults by struggling businesses and households. But speedy vaccine deployments and nearly $2 trillion in stimulus have raised hopes of a recovery from one of the worst downturn in decades, prompting banks to start unwinding some of their massive loan...Full Article
JPMorgan trims loan reserves on hopes for recovery
