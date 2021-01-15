Joe Biden should pardon Donald Trump, it would help heal the nation

Surely, the inauguration of the new president isn’t the moment for gloating and revenge? In 1974, President Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor Richard Nixon, a move much derided at the time but in hindsight an action of wisdom and courage, which spared America the consequences of a lengthy impeachment and trial. If Joe Biden did the same it would be a quantum leap in the healing of the nation. One cannot pardon the innocent, so Trump’s guilt in the Washington riot would be implicit. If the lunatic fringe of the Democratic Party still wants blood it should be reminded by saner colleagues that the noblest form of revenge is to forgive. Rev Dr John Cameron St Andrews NHS spending You call for...