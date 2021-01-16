University of Maryland reaches settlement with family of late football player Jordan McNair
Published
The family of late football player Jordan McNair reached agreement with the university on a settlement nearly three years after McNair's death.
Published
The family of late football player Jordan McNair reached agreement with the university on a settlement nearly three years after McNair's death.
WCBI News at Six 12/18/19
The move is in honor of University of Maryland football player, Jordan McNair, who died during an off-season practice.