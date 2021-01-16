Changing of the guard: Armin Laschet elected leader of Angela Merkel's party
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right party has elected Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of Germany’s most populous state, as its new leaderFull Article
Centrist Armin Laschet is now in a good position to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor.