Hong Kong, January 16 (ANI): The Hong Kong government on Saturday hit out at the United States for imposing stringent sanctions against six officials for their role in implementing the Beijing-imposed draconian National Security Law as "insane, shameless and despicable". According to South China Morning Post, the government said that it fully supported Beijing in adopting "appropriate countermeasures" in response to the action on the group. The names on the list included Tam Yiu-chung, the city's sole delegate to China's top legislative body. The sanctions were imposed by Washington over the mass arrests of opposition activists earlier this month by Hong Kong police's national security unit...Full Article
Hong Kong calls US sanctions over opposition arrests
