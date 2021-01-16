Hunt for buried survivors after Indonesia quake

Rescuers scrambled to find buried survivors Saturday after a powerful earthquake on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island killed dozens, injured hundreds and left more feared trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings. Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city on January 16, 2021, a day after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi island. (Photo by Hariandi Hafid / AFP) At least 45 people died after the 6.2-magnitude quake struck in the early hours of Friday, triggering panic among residents of the island, which was hit by a 2018 quake-tsunami disaster that killed thousands. Search-and-rescue worked through the night as they pulled dozens of...