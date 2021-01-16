South Korea extends social distancing curbs by two weeks; gyms, karaoke bars allowed to open
Published
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea will extend current social distancing guidelines in the densely populated capital and surrounding areas for another two weeks as they have significantly curtailed infections, Yonhap news agency said on Saturday (Jan 16), citing South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. While continuing the restrictions, which include a ban on private gatherings of more...Full Article