German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party chooses new leader
Published
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right party has elected Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state, as its new leader.Full Article
Published
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right party has elected Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state, as its new leader.Full Article
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right party on Saturday chose Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of Germany's most populous..