Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas after homophobic slur during tournament

> Ralph Lauren have ended their relationship with Justin Thomas after the American was caught making a homophobic slur during a tournament in Hawaii last week. Thomas admitted his mistake was “inexcusable” after a missed putt during the third round of the Sentry Tour of Champions in Hawaii. The Ryder Cup star has worn the brand’s clothing since turning professional, with the 27-year-old winning the US PGA Championship and FedEx Cup in 2017, as well as rising to No 1 in the world on two...