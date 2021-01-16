Volcano on Indonesia's Java island spews hot clouds
Published
The volcano's hot clouds came just days after an earthquake killed dozens on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.Full Article
Published
The volcano's hot clouds came just days after an earthquake killed dozens on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.Full Article
Mount Semeru on the Indonesian island of Java was today (January 16) spewing huge clouds of smoke and ash up to 4.5 kilometres into..
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano has spewed hot clouds as hundreds of residents were evacuated from its fertile slopes.