The leaders of the seven world's leading industrial nations (G7) will meet from June 11-13, 2021 to address shared challenges such as the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and climate change, the UK government announced on Sunday. Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited to participate in the event. "The Prime Minister will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous," Boris Johnson's office said in a...Full Article
UK invites India for G-7 summit in June, to discuss Covid, climate change
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Understanding The Wave Of Normalization In The Middle East – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Joshua Krasna*
(FPRI) -- Recent developments in the Middle East signify major, and positive, changes in regional..
Qatar Thaw Sign Of Shifting Sands In Gulf – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
UK chooses Cornish village as site for G-7 summit in June
SeattlePI.com
-
Leaders at summit focus on better protecting biodiversity
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
‘Covid crisis has been a wake-up call’: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen at #HTLS2020
HT Digital Content
Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about the Covid crisis and the..