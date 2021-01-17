UK invites India for G-7 summit in June, to discuss Covid, climate change

The leaders of the seven world's leading industrial nations (G7) will meet from June 11-13, 2021 to address shared challenges such as the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and climate change, the UK government announced on Sunday. Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited to participate in the event. "The Prime Minister will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous," Boris Johnson's office said in a...