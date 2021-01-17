Carbis Bay in Cornwall to host G7 summit in June

The tiny seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall has been chosen to be the venue of the G7 summit in June, with the village now expecting an influx of foreign visitors. The 125-acre Carbis Bay Estate – which encompasses a luxury hotel, an award-winning restaurant and a spa – will be the main location of the summit, but the seaside village will be supported by neighbouring St Ives a mile away, along with other towns across the region. UK plans early G7 virtual meeting and presses ahead with switch to D10 Read more The incoming US president, Joe Biden, is among those expected to attend the three-day summer meeting,...