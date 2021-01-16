Leicester claimed a 2-0 win over Southampton on Saturday to move second in the Premier League table. The success of Brendan Rodgers’ side ensured that Sunday’s big clash between Manchester United and Liverpool will not be a first-against-second affair, as they have split the two big guns. Leicester have moved up to 35 points, one behind Ole Gunnar...Full Article
Premier League Table: Leicester leapfrog Liverpool to go second
