Dortmund dropped points as captain Marco Reus missed a late penalty in a draw at home to league strugglers Mainz. Werder Bremen earned their first home win since October. Fourth-placed Dortmund also dropped points as captain Marco Reus missed a late penalty in their 1-1 draw at home to strugglers Mainz, who climbed off the bottom. "I could...Full Article
Dortmund drop points in dissappointing draw with Mainz
Robert Lewandowski scores in 200th appearance; Bayern stay on top
Mid-Day
Robert Lewandowski marked his 200th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich with a second-half equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw at..
Robert Lewandowski stars in Bayern Munich's 2-0 victory
Robert Lewandowski bagged his 26th league goal this season as leaders Bayern Munich resumed their Bundesliga title chase with a 2-0..
Mid-Day
Hat-trick for Bayern's Coutinho
*Berlin:* Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich signalled their return to form with a 6-1 thrashing of Werder..
Mid-Day