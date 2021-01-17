Bayern Munich 2-1 SC Freiburg: Robert Lewandowski scores record-breaking 21st goal in win
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski sets another scoring record as the Bundesliga leaders overcome SC Freiburg.Full Article
Robert Lewandowski became the first player to hit 21 goals in the first half of a Bundesliga campaign with his opener for Bayern..
Robert Lewandowski scores twice to pass the 250-goal mark in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Wolfsburg.