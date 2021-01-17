Groups of armed extremists who are known as the Proud Boys and the Boogaloo movement showed up with firearms for a protest at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Sunday. Haley Nelson of WSYX shared video of a group identified as "Proud Boys" advancing on the Statehouse with a military-style formation. Here's a look at the Ohio Statehouse right now. A lot of law enforcement. Now - a group that appears to be Proud Boys (described as a hate group) have walked up. I would say about 20 people...Full Article
'Liberty or death': Armed groups clash as Proud Boys advance on Ohio Statehouse
