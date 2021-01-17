'Liberty or death': Armed groups clash as Proud Boys advance on Ohio Statehouse

'Liberty or death': Armed groups clash as Proud Boys advance on Ohio Statehouse

WorldNews

Published

Groups of armed extremists who are known as the Proud Boys and the Boogaloo movement showed up with firearms for a protest at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Sunday. Haley Nelson of WSYX shared video of a group identified as "Proud Boys" advancing on the Statehouse with a military-style formation. Here's a look at the Ohio Statehouse right now. A lot of law enforcement. Now - a group that appears to be Proud Boys (described as a hate group) have walked up. I would say about 20 people...

Full Article