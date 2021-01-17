‘Make the dream exist.’ How L.A.’s Amanda Gorman became Biden’s inauguration poet

Like most of us, Amanda Gorman has been cooped up in her West Los Angeles apartment binge-watching “The Great British Baking Show” because of the pandemic. Unlike most of us, she got some very exciting news recently via Zoom: she’d been handpicked to read a poem at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The incoming first lady, Jill Biden, was a fan of her work, and convinced the inaugural committee Gorman would be a perfect fit. Gorman, all of 22, became the Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles at age 16 in 2014 and the first National Youth Poet Laureate three years later. Come Wednesday, she will be the youngest poet to recite her work at a presidential inauguration, following in the...