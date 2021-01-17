In his column for the conservative Bulwark, for Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) over comments he made in an interview where he expressed worries that the Republican Party would lose a substantial number of voters if they voted to impeach...Full Article
Rand Paul slammed for 'breathtaking political cowardice' over fear of impeaching Trump
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Social Media Weaponization: The Biohazard Of Russian Disinformation Campaigns – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Sarah Jacobs Gamberini*
In a renewed era of Great Power competition, the United States is faced with adversaries..