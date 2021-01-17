Rand Paul slammed for 'breathtaking political cowardice' over fear of impeaching Trump

Rand Paul slammed for 'breathtaking political cowardice' over fear of impeaching Trump

WorldNews

Published

In his column for the conservative Bulwark, for Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) over comments he made in an interview where he expressed worries that the Republican Party would lose a substantial number of voters if they voted to impeach...

Full Article