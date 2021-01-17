Kamala Harris to resign from Senate on Monday

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will resign from the Senate on Monday, according to a Harris aide. The California Democrat’s resignation will come two days before she becomes the nation’s first female vice president, and the first person of color to hold that office. Harris has notified Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that she will resign Monday, her aide said. Newsom announced in December that he would...

