Trump buried in ridicule for seeking $2 billion for his presidential library

Late Saturday the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump has been telling donors that he is seeking $2 billion to build his presidential library after he leaves office on Wednesday. The report notes, "The president has told supporters he wants to raise $2 billion for the library — a far greater sum than has been raised for past presidential libraries — and thinks he can collect it in small-dollar donations from his grass-roots supporters." Needless to say, critics were both stunned at the amount and found the idea of a Trump Presidential Library -- reportedly to be...