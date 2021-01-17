Late Saturday the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump has been telling donors that he is seeking $2 billion to build his presidential library after he leaves office on Wednesday. The report notes, "The president has told supporters he wants to raise $2 billion for the library — a far greater sum than has been raised for past presidential libraries — and thinks he can collect it in small-dollar donations from his grass-roots supporters." Needless to say, critics were both stunned at the amount and found the idea of a Trump Presidential Library -- reportedly to be...Full Article
Trump buried in ridicule for seeking $2 billion for his presidential library
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Noon 9-18-20
WEVV
Noon 9-18-20
Government Transparency Should Not Be Controversial – OpEd
Eurasia Review
How The Trump Plan Makes Peace Possible – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The Battle For The Soul Of Islam – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
'Stupid beyond even my wildest fantasies': Krugman, Summers, Lagarde ridicule Trump's coronavirus response
Business Insider
· *Paul Krugman, Christine Lagarde, and Larry Summers ripped into President Trump's coronavirus response on Thursday.*
·..