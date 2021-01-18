Did Rohit Sharma 'scuff' the batting crease like Steve Smith at Gabba? Netizens have THIS to say
Published
Published
Anushka Sharma lauded her husband and India cricket captain Virat Kohli for stopping Indian fans from booing former Australia..
Putting up a huge score was just half the job done. Even after India notched up a massive 352 for 5, they could not take victory..
Shikhar Dhawan's classy hundred and a quality bowling effort powered India to a 36-run victory over Australia, denying two fallen..