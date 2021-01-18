PUBG Mobile India release date, trailer, FAU-G launch date - Latest updates here
Published
Some reports claimed that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched in the second and third week of January.Full Article
Published
Some reports claimed that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched in the second and third week of January.Full Article
Lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are eagerly waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India and the speculations over the relaunch are..
A big reason for the Indian PUBG lovers to rejoice as PUBG Mobile has finally revealed their plans of a re-launch in India but..