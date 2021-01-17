BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 20 points with 12 rebounds, and RJ Barrett added 19 points and 11 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 105-75 on Sunday to end a five-game losing streak. Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for Boston. The...Full Article
Knicks beat Celtics 105-75 to end 5-game losing streak
