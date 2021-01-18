Museum of London acquires Donald Trump baby blimp

The Donald Trump baby blimp has been “consigned to history” — at a museum. The huge inflatable depicts the US president in a nappy and clutching a mobile phone. It took to the skies, above Parliament Square, London, during protests over Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK and also made an appearance in Dublin during the president’s visit to Ireland. The Museum of London announced in 2019 that it...

