Read full article 18 January 2021, 9:04 am·2-min read Police officers stand outside a police station where detained Russian opposition leader Navalny is being held, in Khimki MOSCOW (Reuters) - Western nations told Russia to immediately free detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday, a day after he was detained at a Moscow airport after flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer. Russia quickly rejected calls to release him, telling the West to mind its own business as police continued to hold Navalny in a Moscow police station. "Respect international law, do...Full Article
West tells Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Moscow pushes back
