Bitcoin price prediction: BTC shaky for $38500, analyst

TL;DR Breakdown Bitcoin price prediction expects a rise to $38000.If Bitcoin loses crucial support it can fall down to $25000.Strong resistance currently lies at the $36500 mark.Strong support currency lies at the $35000 mark. The bullish momentum appears to have toned down for the king of cryptocurrencies and it has dropped lower with indications that the drop can continue further. As for the past 24-hours, Bitcoin peaked at $36,700 while the 24-hour low was found at $33,960. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is priced at $35,739. Bitcoin price saw a 1.97 percent downturn in the past 24...