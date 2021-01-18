Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester have to plan for life without Jamie Vardy. The striker turned 34 last week and has been nursing a persistent hip problem. He will be fit for Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea after coming off late on in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Southampton. Despite his long-standing hip issue Vardy has still scored 13 times in 19 games this season although Rodgers admitted, like with any player, the club must...Full Article
Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester need to plan for life after Jamie Vardy
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rodgers tips Vardy to score 'as many as he can'
Sky Sports UK
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he expects striker Jamie Vardy to finish this season with a 'really high number'..
You might like
More coverage
Rodgers hopes Vardy exploits Leeds space
Sky Sports UK
Brendan Rodgers is hopeful 'phenomenal' Jamie Vardy can exploit the space Leeds may provide to help Leicester to victory..
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Rodgers: We were outstanding
Sky Sports UK
Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Leicester: 2020/21 season in preview
PA - Press Association STUDIO