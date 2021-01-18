Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester need to plan for life after Jamie Vardy

Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester have to plan for life without Jamie Vardy. The striker turned 34 last week and has been nursing a persistent hip problem. He will be fit for Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea after coming off late on in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Southampton. Despite his long-standing hip issue Vardy has still scored 13 times in 19 games this season although Rodgers admitted, like with any player, the club must...

