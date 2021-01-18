Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer arrested by FBI for involvement in Capitol riot
Heavy metal guitarist Jon Schaffer of the band Iced Earth, who was photographed at the riot in the U.S. Capitol, has turned himself in to the FBI.
Schaffer was among the pro-Trump mob that forcefully entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.