President Donald Trump on Monday lifted a ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil, effective from January 26, after the US recently announced all incoming air passengers will need a negative Covid-19 test before departure. President Donald Trump...Full Article
Trump to lift Covid travel bans on much of Europe, Brazil
