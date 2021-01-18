The US Capitol complex temporarily locked down during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after a fire in a homeless encampment roughly a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns. But law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration. Local firefighters put out the blaze...Full Article
Capitol locked down during inauguration rehearsal after homeless camp fire
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US election: Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after scare
New Zealand Herald
The US Capitol complex temporarily locked down on Monday (US time) during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration..
You might like
More coverage
Fire at homeless encampment interrupts inauguration rehearsal at U.S. Capitol
Washington Post
Read more
-
Inauguration rehearsal at U.S. Capitol evacuated after fire in homeless camp
Hindu
-
Inauguration rehearsal at Capitol evacuated after fire in homeless camp
Hindu
-
'Small fire' prompts temporary shutdown of Capitol, evacuation of inauguration rehearsal participants
Upworthy
-
Security scare at inauguration rehearsal prompted by fire at homeless camp
Belfast Telegraph