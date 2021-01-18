It is premature to talk about pardons of two ex-presidents: Moon

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a media conference at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Monday. Yonhap President Moon Jae-in made clear Monday that it is premature to talk about granting special pardons to two convicted former presidents -- Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. "I think now is not the (right) time to talk about pardons (for them)," he said, breaking his silence on the politically sensitive issue. He was speaking during his unprecedented online New Year's press conference. "The imprisonment of the two former presidents is a very unfortunate incident nationally," he said. Moon noted, however, that the court trial procedures have just finished and national consensus is a prerequisite for...