Read full article ANI19 January 2021, 4:11 am·2-min read Representative Image Geneva [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): An independent panel has slammed China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for "early shortcomings" in the initial response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, established by WHO in May 2020, is co-chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, CNN reported. In a report released on January 18, the panel called for an overhaul of global health alert and...Full Article
China, WHO acted too slowly on COVID-19, says response panel
