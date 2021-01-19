Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 28 for possessing a loaded gun. President Donald Trump is poised to grant clemency to rapper Lil Wayne today, according to reports. The rapper is one of at least 100 people on the list of pardons and commutations set to be released on the last day of the Trump term. Lil Wayne is shown at the release party for his “Funeral” album on Feb....Full Article
Trump expected to pardon Lil Wayne this week: report
