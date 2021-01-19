The National Mall in Washington DC is already packed ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden. However, it is nearly 200,000 Stars and Stripes flags rather than people who are filling the grassy park near the US Capitol building...Full Article
'Field of Flags' set up ahead of Biden inauguration
