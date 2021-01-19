Canada plans to sell Keystone XL for scrap if Biden kills project

The Canadian province that invested $1.1bn of taxpayers’ money in the controversial Keystone XL project is now considering the sale of pipe and materials to try to recoup some funds. “If the project ends, there would be assets that could be sold, such as enormous quantities of pipe,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a press conference Monday. “That would offset construction costs.” With Joe Biden set to be sworn in...

