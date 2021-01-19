The Canadian province that invested $1.1bn of taxpayers’ money in the controversial Keystone XL project is now considering the sale of pipe and materials to try to recoup some funds. “If the project ends, there would be assets that could be sold, such as enormous quantities of pipe,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a press conference Monday. “That would offset construction costs.” With Joe Biden set to be sworn in...Full Article
Canada plans to sell Keystone XL for scrap if Biden kills project
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden to end Keystone pipeline early: source
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the permit for the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project as one of his first..
Reuters - Politics
Alberta leader urges Biden to hear case for Keystone XL
TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta wants President-elect Joe Biden to give the Canadian..
SeattlePI.com