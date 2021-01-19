Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond to stop selling his brand

Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond to stop selling his brand

USATODAY.com

Published

Retailers stopped selling MyPillow products after CEO Mike Lindell pushed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Full Article