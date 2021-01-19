Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Rugged Tablet is Now Available in the U.S. (Samsung Electronics America Inc)

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Rugged Tablet is Now Available in the U.S. (Samsung Electronics America Inc)

) With new enhancements for seamless workflow, and a growing partner ecosystem, Tab Active3 sets a new standard for ruggedized devices Samsung today announced the U.S. availability of the Galaxy Tab Active3, a rugged tablet built to meet the rigors of today's mobile workforce. Designed to help frontline workers increase efficiency and boost productivity in the harshest of environments-whether indoors, on the road, or in the field-the Tab Active3 delivers military-grade1 ruggedness in a sleek, lightweight tablet. Tab Active3 brings back key capabilities of the award-winning Tab Active2-including its military-grade design, enhanced touch for use with gloves2, and a replaceable battery-and adds...

