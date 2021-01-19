Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Rugged Tablet is Now Available in the U.S. (Samsung Electronics America Inc)

) With new enhancements for seamless workflow, and a growing partner ecosystem, Tab Active3 sets a new standard for ruggedized devices Samsung today announced the U.S. availability of the Galaxy Tab Active3, a rugged tablet built to meet the rigors of today's mobile workforce. Designed to help frontline workers increase efficiency and boost productivity in the harshest of environments-whether indoors, on the road, or in the field-the Tab Active3 delivers military-grade1 ruggedness in a sleek, lightweight tablet. Tab Active3 brings back key capabilities of the award-winning Tab Active2-including its military-grade design, enhanced touch for use with gloves2, and a replaceable battery-and adds...